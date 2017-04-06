Kazakh officer appointed commander at MINURSO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Lieutenant Colonel Daniyar Ismailov has been appointed a commander of the UN Mission in Western Sahara (MINURSO), Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of the Defense Ministry.

His area of responsiblity will include ensuring readiness of all military observers to effectively perform their tasks, coordinating all on-base training activities, evaluating and identifying priorities of core and essential integrated training. Lieutenant Colonel Daniyar Ismailov will also invigilate English language exams for military personnel and civilians participating in the mission.



Daniyar Ismailov joined MINURSO in November 2016. Prior to the new appointment he was engaged in training of newly arrived military observers.



Currently four Kazakh officers serve as military observers in the UN mission in Western Sahara. As the mission's command notes, all of them, as well as those who have already completed their service in the UN missions, established themselves as professionals in their field and exemplary officers.



