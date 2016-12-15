Kazakh officer came back from UN Western Sahara mission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Officer of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant-Colonel Askar Kozhagaliyev has come back to Kazakhstan from the UN mission for referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO). The Kazakhstan serviceman has been in the African country for one year. During this time he served on two bases. In one the bases he was appointed commander.

"Participating in the United Nations mission, I acquired a good experience and, of course, I am ready to share it. Our officers who were earlier engaged in the mission in Western Sahara proved themselves as professional and experienced specialists", - Askar Kozhagaliyev told.





According to Askar, in the mission the military observers carry out certain tasks: monitor observance of truce, patrol the allocated responsibility zones. On one base there is military staff from different states. No matter the origin the participants of the mission support each other and demonstrate good teamwork. The officers who already have experience of peacekeeping missions share knowledge with the colleagues.





At the moment there are four Armed Forces officers from Kazakhstan serving in Western Sahara (MINURSO) and Kot-d Ivuara (UNOCI) as military observers.