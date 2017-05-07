Kazakh officers nab second place in shooting competition in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Officers of the Military Attaché of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the People's Republic of China finished second at the international shooting competition in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

Military diplomats from 60 countries took part in the competition.

Kazakhstani officers - senior lieutenants Timur Abildaev and Roman Shinkaruk - shooting M-4 automatic rifle totaled 96 points out of 100 possible, finishing second.

Venezuelans were first with the same score but better accuracy.

The third place was taken by India with 95 points.

The officers of Kazakh Military Attaché in the PRC dedicated their victory to the 25th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

As it was reported earlier, the 25th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan was celebrated in Beijing.