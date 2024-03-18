Kazakh oil exports volume through Azerbaijan to increase by 50% - New episode of New Time TV Show is available now

Kazakhstan will increase the volume of oil exports through Azerbaijan by 50%. The national oil company of Kazakhstan, "KazMunayGas," and Azerbaijan's state oil company, SOCAR, have signed an agreement to increase the transit volumes of Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from 1.5 million to 2.2 million tons per year.

The document also entails negotiations on reducing tariffs for the transportation of oil from the Kazakh port of Aktau on the Caspian Sea coast, from where the oil is then transported by sea to Baku and further to the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean coast. The parties also discussed the pumping of the Kazakh oil via the Baku-Supsa route for subsequent shipment through the Georgian port of Poti. More details are available here.

The oil agreement was signed during the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan. Upon his arrival in Baku on Monday, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev engaged in a bilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. This marks Tokayev's third visit to Azerbaijan during his presidency, and notably, he is the first foreign leader to visit Baku following the February presidential elections. During the visit, the Kazakh leader congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his election victory and discussed the upcoming COP-29 summit in Baku, along with prospects for enhancing strategic partnerships in trade, transit, logistics, and energy, areas in which the countries have long-standing and robust cooperation. All the new initiatives and agreements during the state visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan you will find in the latest episode of New Time TV show.

On top of that, President Tokayev proposed changing the National emblem of Kazakhstan. The Head of State voiced this idea at the National Kurultai, which means National Congress, in the city of Atyrau. In his opinion, the Emblem of Kazakhstan is too complex to perceive and contains eclecticism and signs of the Soviet era. In addition, President Tokayev expressed concern about religious radicalism, stating the importance of strengthening the secular status of Kazakhstan. You can find more details on the session of the National Kurultai here.

