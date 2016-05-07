Kazakh Olga Rypakova 3rd in Triple Jump at IAAF Diamond League in Doha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The IAAF Diamond League series kicked off in Doha, Qatar for the seventh successive year on Friday (May 6), Sports.kz reports.

Athletes from all over the world will fight for 2016 Olympic licenses there.

Kazakhstani field-and-track athlete Olga Rypakova took part in the Women's Triple Jump on Friday evening along with 8 other athletes.

Rypakova was the third with the result of 14.61m. Caterine Ibarguen from Columbia claimed the 1st place with 15.04m. Coming in at №2 was Yulimar Rojas from Venezuela.

French Jeanine Assaniissouf and Greek Paraskevi Papachristou were placed 4th and 5th respectively.