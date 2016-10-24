Kazakh Olympian holds warm-up for students in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Participant of the Rio Olympics and winner of the Giro d'Italia grand tour as part of the Astana Pro Team Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev held a warm-up session for students of the Kazakh school-gymnasium in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

15-minute warm-up sessions took place at over 500 secondary schools of the region the same day. Over 100 students joined Kozhatayev at the warm-up session.







"I'm glad to be a part of such event. They promote healthy lifestyle among children. It is no coincidence that the warm-up was held on the threshold of the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city. This is a big event for Kazakhstan. This is the first time the University Games will be held here. I hope that Kazakhstani athletes will be able to haul as many medals as possible," Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev said.



The warm-ups were held at schools across North Kazakhstan region as part of the cultural and sports project "100 days until Universiade". The 2017 Winter Universiade will take place in Almaty city from January 29 through February 8, 2017. Kazakhstan will host the Universiade for the first time.















