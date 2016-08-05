Kazakh Olympic Committee President meets with athletes in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev met with Kazakh athletes in the Olympic village in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform correspondent reports from Rio de Janeiro.

During the meeting, Mr. Kulibayev reminded the sportsmen that in Rio de Janeiro they represent their country and it pins high hopes on them.



"You must live up to the expectations. I wish you good luck and celebrate many victories. Your triumph will make us proud," Kulibayev said.



Afterwards, the President of the Kazakh NOC posed for photos with the athletes and surveyed the Olympic village.