    08:35, 04 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Omarkhanov sails into French Open Boys' Doubles Round of 16

    Amir Omarkhanov
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    17-year-old Kazakh tennis player Amir Omarkhanov paired with Russia’s Timofei Derepasko defeated Pierre Antoine Faut and Daniel Jade in two sets in the Boys' Doubles at the French Open Round of 32, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    The match ended with a score of 7:6, 6:2.

    Next, they will play against Charlie Camus and Hayden Jones in the second round of the 2024 Roland-Garros on June 5.

    Amir Omarkhanov ranks 16th in the ITF Rankings.

