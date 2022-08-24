Kazakh Ombudsman, MEPs meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Ombudsman Elvira Azimova has met a group of deputies of the European Parliament Subcommittee on Human Rights who arrived in Kazakhstan with an official visit, Kazinform reports.

National Preventive Mechanism members joined the meeting online at the invitation of Elvira Azimova, the Ombudsman’s press office says.

As the meeting participants noted, civic engagement in the judicial reforms in the context of supremacy of law and human rights protection is of paramount importance for Kazakhstan today, since the country has set a course to the political modernization.

The meeting emphasized the importance of quality and all-round involvement of experts in the process with the consideration of the best international practices and commitments taken.

«The consolidation of efforts and competence will let achieve a long-term result. I suppose that our meetings should turn into the mechanism of identification of problematic areas and stimulate comprehensive solution of the human rights protection issues,» Elvira Azimova said.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to continue the dialogue on a number of human rights related issues.











