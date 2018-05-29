Kazakh ombudsman suggests creating children's movement against suicides

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Justice for children: results, innovations, further development conference has started its work today at the Rixos Hotel in Astana.

Addressing those gathered Kazakhstani Children's Rights Ombudsman, Majilis deputy Zagipa Baliyeva has proposed to build a social children's movement against suicides.



"I have carried a review for the four months of 2017 and past four months of 2018. There were 23% fewer suicides registered in 2018 totaling 49 against 64 suicides recorded in 2017. 158 suicide attempts were registered last year against 107 attempts committed in 2018," Baliyeva said. "114 children were saved from suicide last year."



Baliyeva offered to set up a special children's movement involving, children who survived suicide attempts, in order to help ombudsman prevent suicidal ideation in teens.



As earlier reported, Kazakhstan starts developing draft Children's Code.