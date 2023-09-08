Kazakh opera singer Azamat Zheltyrguzov named laureate of CIS Interstate Humanitarian Award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov, became a laureate of the Stars of the Commonwealth CIS Interstate Humanitarian Award. The award ceremony will take place in Bishkek on September 11 to 15, 2023, as part of the CIS Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia Forum, the press office of Astana Opera reported.

The prize is awarded annually to the representatives of the CIS states for the most significant achievements in culture, art, education, science, archival work, information and mass communications, sport, tourism, work with youth and humanitarian activity, and contribution to the development of each of the CIS member countries and the Commonwealth as a whole.

This year, 16 nominees from 8 countries competed for the high award. By the decision of the jury, which included prominent figures of culture and education from all of the CIS countries, the prizes were awarded to eight applicants, including our compatriot Azamat Zheltyrguzov. He became a laureate of the «Stars of the Commonwealth» award in the category «For Outstanding Contribution to Culture and Art».

The Astana Opera team sincerely congratulates Azamat Zheltyrguzov on this wonderful award and wishes him new achievements in his creative work.