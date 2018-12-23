Kazakh opera singer takes prize in Russia

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Performance of Kazakhstan's opera singer Emil Sakavov was a success at thr international competition held in Russia.



The Rimsky-Korsakov 11th international competition for young opera signers took place in Leningrad region. 150 applications from 12 states of the world were submitted at large.



Kazakhstan's Sakavov took the 2nd prize.



Emil Sakavov is a laureate of ten international competitions of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Europe, holder of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's scholarship.