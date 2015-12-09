EN
    16:41, 09 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh opera singer to star in Rossini&#39;s Silken Ladder in Belgium

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani opera singer Maria Mudryak will hit the stage of the Royal Opera of Wallonia in Liege, Belgium next March, Kazinform correspondent reports from Brussels.

    Maria will star as Giulia in Rossini's Silken Ladder (La scala di seta) production and be a part of the fine team directed by Damiano Michieletto. The performances will be held on March 11-19, 2016. American Christopher Franklin will be the conductor. It is worth mentioning that Maria Mudryak has become the youngest recipient of the Bolashak Presidential Scholarship in Kazakhstan at the age of 12. She honed her singing sills at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music in Milan, Italy. The Opera Royal de Wallonie or Royal Opera of Wallonia is one of four opera houses in Belgium.

