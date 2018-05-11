EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:28, 11 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh opera singer wins Rossini contest in Italy

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bright soprano, Astana Opera soloist, Chevalier of the Order of Kurmet, laureate of international competitions Aizada Kaponova has won the top honors at the XV G. Rossini International Music Competition held in Italy.

    The contest took place since April 26 to April 30 in the city of Pesaro, Italy, the Astana administration's press service reports referring to the theater's press service. It brought together young musicians from around the world.

    For the past 15 years above 3,000 participants have made their debut on the stage of the Rossini Theater. Many of them received international recognition and perform now at the world leading venues.

     

    Tags:
    Astana Culture Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!