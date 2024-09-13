Kazakh Ordo team claims silver at 5th World Nomad Games

Kazakhstan hauled silver in Ordo event at the ongoing World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The competition for the gold medal against Kyrgyzstan was a highly tense affair that lasted half an hour.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the audience for their support. Ordo is a traditional Kyrgyz folk game that has been played since childhood. However, the competition was intense, and there were several promising opportunities. Our team was ultimately awarded the silver medal. In the forthcoming year, we shall endeavor to participate in the World Championship. Most importantly, we derived enjoyment from the game and exerted our utmost efforts," Aibek Amangeldyuly said.

To note, the Kazakh capital of Astana is hosting the 5th World Nomad Games, set to run through September 13.