Kazakh Otgontsetseg hauls silver at Asian Judo Championships in Hong Kong

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh claimed silver at the Asian Judo Championships Seniors 2017 in Hong Kong, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Galbadrakh lost to Mongolian Urantsetseg Munkhbat in Women's -48kg final who took home gold.



On her way to the final Galbadrakh defeated Tinh Hoang Thi from Vietnam, Terry Kusumawardani Susanti from Indonesia and Funa Tonaki from Japan.