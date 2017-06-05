EN
    10:16, 05 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh paddlers win bronze at World Cup in Belgrade

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani paddlers Sergey and Timofey Yemelyanov won bronze at the 2017 ICF Sprint World Cup 3 in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    "The Yemelyanov brothers came in third in the K2 500m final. It was the best result for Team Kazakhstan at the World Cup," said President of the South Kazakhstan Regional Canoe Federation Denis Zharmenov.

    In his words, the event brought together athletes from 37 countries.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport
