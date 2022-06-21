Kazakh-Pakistani Nedovyesov and Qureshi cruise into Eastbourne quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his doubles partner Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi propelled into the quarterfinal of the ATP’s Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Pakistani duo eliminated British tandem Julian Cash and Henry Patten 6-4, 7-6 at the start of the tournament.

In the quarterfinal they will clash with the winners of Matwe Middelkoop and Luke Saville vs. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah showdown.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik had strolled into the second round in Eastbourne after defeating 7th-seeded American Frances Tiafoe in a three-set match.