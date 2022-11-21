EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:14, 21 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Pakistani Presidents hold phone talk

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his congratulations to Kazakh President-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a phone talk, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Kazakh Head of State expressed gratitude for the warm congratulations and highlighted that Pakistan is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in South Asia.

    The two noted the upward trend in mutual trade and expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan in energy and transport spheres.


    Photo: akorda.kz


    Tags:
    2022 Presidential Election President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Pakistan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!