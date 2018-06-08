Kazakh Para athlete wins swimming championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 550 best athletes from over 50 countries are competing in the 2018 World Para Swimming World Series tournament in Germany, Sports.kz reported.

On the first day of the tournament, Yerzhan Salimgereyev, a swimmer from Atyrau region, became the champion by outstripping his rival in the 100 meters butterfly event as he finished in 1:21.61.

Last year, Paralympic champion Yerzhan Salimgereyev won 2 bronze medals in the 50m and 100m events.