    15:22, 03 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh para judokas grab 4 medals at World Grand Prix

    Photo credit: sports.kz

    Kazakhstani para-athletes secured four medals at the IBSA Judo World Grand Prix 2024 in Antalya, Turkiye, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.

    Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov won gold in the men’s J2 +90 kg finals eliminating Ibrahim Bolukbasi of Turkiye. Athletes from Great Britain and Uzbekistan took the second and third places respectively.

    Yergali Shamei grabbed bronze in the men’s J1 -73 kg weight category.

    Zarina Raifova won silver in the women’s J2+70 kg.

    Dayana Fedosova added another medal to the country’s tally. She pocketed bronze in the women’s J2-57 kg final bout.

    The IBSA Judo World Grand Prix 2024 took place in Antalya on April 1-2 bringing together 178 para-athletes from 41 countries.

    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
