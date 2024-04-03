Kazakh para judokas grab 4 medals at World Grand Prix

Kazakhstani para-athletes secured four medals at the IBSA Judo World Grand Prix 2024 in Antalya, Turkiye, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.

Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov won gold in the men’s J2 +90 kg finals eliminating Ibrahim Bolukbasi of Turkiye. Athletes from Great Britain and Uzbekistan took the second and third places respectively.

Yergali Shamei grabbed bronze in the men’s J1 -73 kg weight category.

Zarina Raifova won silver in the women’s J2+70 kg.

Dayana Fedosova added another medal to the country’s tally. She pocketed bronze in the women’s J2-57 kg final bout.

The IBSA Judo World Grand Prix 2024 took place in Antalya on April 1-2 bringing together 178 para-athletes from 41 countries.