    20:10, 13 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh para powerlifter claims 4 golds at tournament in Mexico

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yerbolat Karibai claimed four gold medals at the International Para Powerlifting event Guadalajara-2022 in Mexico, Kazinform reports.

    Yerbolat Karibai of Kazakhstan won four gold medals in the 49kg event among juniors, adults as well as in the ‘total’ category among adults and juniors.

    Mexico hosted the International Para Powerlifting event Guadalajara-2022 on December 9-12. Up to 120 athletes from 15 countries took part in the tournament.



    Photo: csp-parasport.kz

    Sport
