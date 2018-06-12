EN
    10:17, 12 June 2018

    Kazakh para swimmer sweeps 5 medals in Berlin

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM The World Para Swimming World Series were held in Berlin, Germany. It brought together 517 strongest sportsmen from 47 countries of the world. 

    Zhambyl athlete Zulfiya Gabidullina grabbed gold medals in the women's 100m freestyle in the Masters 1 category, took second place and silver medals in the Masters 2 category and women's 400 m freestyle. Besides, she added a bronze to her tally in the women´s 50m backstroke.

    It is noteworthy, Kazakhstan's national team delivered great performance there sweeping 13 gold, 9 silver and 15 bronze medals.
