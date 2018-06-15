Kazakh para swimmers sweep 6 medals in Germany

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau para swimmers grabbed six medals at the 2018 World Para Swimming World Series held in Germany. It brought together above 700 para swimmers from 55 states of the world.

The very first day Yerzhan Salimgereyev won the men's 100 m butterfly race. Then he grabbed a bronze medal in the 50 m butterfly and a silver medal in the 50 m freestyle. Thus, the Atyrau swimmer won the set of medals in Berlin and gained the ticket to the 2018 Para Asian Games set to be held in Indonesia.



Another Kazakhstani athlete Dmitry Li won the top honors in the men's swimming relay race. He also added two silver medals swept in the men's 200 m freestyle and the 200 m medley swimming to his tally.



