Kazakh para taekwondo fighters earn 2 quotas for Tokyo Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh para taekwondo fighters earned 2 quotas for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the National Paralympic Committee’s press service reports.

Nyshan Omirali (men’s 75 kg event) and Kamila Akylbai (58 kg, women’s event) won the qualifying tournament to secure quota spots for the games ahead.

Last January Nurlan Dombayev was one of the first Paralympic athletes of Kazakhstan to get the qualification quota.