EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:49, 16 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Para taekwondo fighters win 6 medals at Open Asian Champs

    None
    None
    BEIRUT. KAZINFORM The Asian Para Taekwondo Open Championships took place on June 14-16 in Beirut, Lebanon, bringing together 266 sportsmen from 34 countries of the world, the National Paralympic Committee’s press service reports.

    The Kazakh fighters won 6 medals. Besides, in the team scoring Kazakhstan took the second place giving way to Iran. Turkey’s team rounded out the top three.

    Notably, the Kazakh taekwondo coach, Nurzhan Yessilbayev, was acknowledged the best coach of the championship.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!