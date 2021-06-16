Kazakh Para taekwondo fighters win 6 medals at Open Asian Champs

BEIRUT. KAZINFORM The Asian Para Taekwondo Open Championships took place on June 14-16 in Beirut, Lebanon, bringing together 266 sportsmen from 34 countries of the world, the National Paralympic Committee’s press service reports.

The Kazakh fighters won 6 medals. Besides, in the team scoring Kazakhstan took the second place giving way to Iran. Turkey’s team rounded out the top three.

Notably, the Kazakh taekwondo coach, Nurzhan Yessilbayev, was acknowledged the best coach of the championship.