    14:56, 04 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh para-taekwondo practitioner advances at Tokyo Paralympics

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani para-taekwondo practitioner and two-time world champion Nyshan Omirali managed to reach the Men’s K44 +75kg Repechage Semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games underway in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the event.

    In the Men K44 +75kg Repechage Quarterfinal the Kazakhstani routed Rachid Islaili Alaoui from Morocco 24:8.

    In the semifinal bout he will take on Mexican Francisco Alejandro Pedroza Luna.

    Earlier Omirali lost to Andres Esteban Molina Gomez of Costa Rica in the Men K44 +75kg Round of 16.

    Recall that Kazakhstani para-athletes have already hauled five medals at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, one gold, three silver and one bronze medals. The Tokyo Paralympics will wrap up tomorrow, September 5.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tokyo Olympics
