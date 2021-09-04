EN
    17:19, 04 September 2021

    Kazakh para-taekwondoist misses out on Tokyo Paralympic bronze

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani para-taekwondo practitioner and two-time world champion Nyshan Omirali failed to advance to the Men’s K44 +75kg Bronze Medal Contest at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games underway in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the event.

    In the Men K44 +75kg Repechage Semifinal the Kazakhstani lost to Mexican Francisco Alejandro Pedroza Luna 15:18.

    The Mexican para-taekwondo practitioner will vie for bronze, while Omirali is leaving the event empty-handed.

    Recall that Kazakhstani para-athletes have already hauled five medals at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, one gold, three silver and one bronze medals. The Tokyo Paralympics will wrap up tomorrow, September 5.


