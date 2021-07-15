EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:02, 15 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Paralympians pocket 18 medals in Czech Republic

    None
    None
    OLOMOUC. KAZINFORM The Open Para Track and Field Tournament came to an end in Olomouc, Czech Republic, the National Paralympic Committee’s press service reports.

    It brought together the best athletes from 8 countries of the world. 9 Paralympic athletes represented Kazakhstan in shot-put, javelin throwing, races and long jumps. In a total they won 5 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals.

    Notably, 23 Kazakh Paralympic athletes will compete in the Tokyo Paralympic Games scheduled to take place on August 24- September 5.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!