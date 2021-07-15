12:02, 15 July 2021 | GMT +6
Kazakh Paralympians pocket 18 medals in Czech Republic
OLOMOUC. KAZINFORM The Open Para Track and Field Tournament came to an end in Olomouc, Czech Republic, the National Paralympic Committee’s press service reports.
It brought together the best athletes from 8 countries of the world. 9 Paralympic athletes represented Kazakhstan in shot-put, javelin throwing, races and long jumps. In a total they won 5 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals.
Notably, 23 Kazakh Paralympic athletes will compete in the Tokyo Paralympic Games scheduled to take place on August 24- September 5.