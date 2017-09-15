Kazakh Paralympic canoeist bags gold at Asian Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Paralympic canoeist Zhalgas Taikenov claimed gold at the Open Asian Cup in Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

The event brought together over 180 canoeists in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.



The 20-year-old Taikenov left behind all opponents in the Men's KL-3 200m race and hauled the gold medal.







It should be noted that last year Taikenov settled for silver. But, according to President of the South Kazakhstan Paralympic Canoe Federation Denis Zharmenov, training sessions with the Russia's national team helped the Kazakh parathlete win the top honor this time.



Zhalgas Taikenov is the first Paralympic canoeist in Kazakhstan. He made his debut at the World Championships in August 2014 and today represents South Kazakhstan region.