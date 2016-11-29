Kazakh Paralympic volleyballers win silver in Germany

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Paralympic volleyball players from Atyrau won silver at the prestigious tournament LE-CUP IM SITZVOLLEYBALL in Germany.

Participating in the tournament were teams from 12 countries, including winners and runners-up of the Olympic Games, world championships and European championships.



The Kazakh squad, consisting mainly of Paralympic volleyballers from Atyrau, had a great run at the tournament. They succumbed only to Team Germany in the final 30-32.



This year Atyrau volleyball players were 3rd at the World Volleyball Cup in Beijing.



"The athletes are expected to join the national volleyball team of Kazakhstan during training sessions in Almaty on December 10-16," head coach of the team Baurzhan Takhauov said.



