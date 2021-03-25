Kazakh Paralympics sweep 9 medals at Tunis 2021 Para-Athletics Grand Prix

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Tunis 2021 Para-Athletics Grand Prix came to an end, the National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan reports.

It brought together 479 athletes from 59 countries from all over the world. Kazakhstan was represented by 12 athletes who bagged 4 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals. The Kazakh team ranked there 12th among 59 nations.

The Kazakh team will be preparing now for the Para Athletics WPA Grand Prix 2021 which will take place in Jesolo, Italy, in April this year.