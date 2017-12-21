Kazakh Parliament adopts amendments on media issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In two readings, the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted the Law for amendments and additions to the legislative acts on information and communication issues, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the senators, Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev said that the Law introduces amendments and additions to 16 laws and 6 codes. According to him, the Law is primarily intended to further shape an appropriate legal framework for the development of mass media. Earlier, the minister clarified the content of the Draft Law during its presentation in the Majilis of the Parliament.

"This Draft Law introduces 280 amendments, and each amendment has been thoroughly discussed together with journalists and other media representatives over the course of the year (...) Certainly, we have considered all these. Besides, all media representatives agreed and support all the amendments proposed by the ministry. And for each amendment we have every ground on why we are making one or another amendment," the minister said.

According to the drafters, the law is a whole complex of changes aimed at the development of three sectors - information, communication, and informatization. "The bill will strengthen the mechanisms for the protection of our citizens' rights in the information sphere, make qualitative changes in the activities of mass media, increase their ability to access information, and ensure internal harmonization of the national legislation for a higher quality of use," Dauren Abayev summed up.