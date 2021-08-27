EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:05, 27 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Parliament chambers' joint session to take place Sep 1

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin signed a decree to hold a joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the lower chamber.

    The joint session is convened in accordance with subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution the joint session is set to take place at 11:00am on September 1 in Nur-Sultan city.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament Events News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!