Kazakh Parliament chambers' joint session to take place Sep 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin signed a decree to hold a joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the lower chamber.

The joint session is convened in accordance with subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution the joint session is set to take place at 11:00am on September 1 in Nur-Sultan city.