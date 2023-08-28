EN
    11:24, 28 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Parliament chambers to convene this week

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Both chambers of the Kazakh Parliament will convene this week in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov signed the decree to convoke the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the chamber.

    «In accordance with the subparagraph 2 of the paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers will be convoked at 11:00 am on September 1 in Astana,» the text of the decree reads.


