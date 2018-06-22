Kazakh Parliament chambers to hold joint session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin signed the decree on the convocation of the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers on June 29, Kazinform reports.

"In accordance with the subparagraph 2) of paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan I order to convoke the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 28, 2018 at 10 a.m. in Astana," the decree reads.