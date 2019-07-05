Kazakh Parliament convenes for joint sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The joint sitting of both Houses of the Kazakh Parliament has started its work in Nur-Sultan.

On June 28, at the last joint sitting of the both Chambers the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, requested to prolong the work of the Parliament due to realization of social tasks the Kazakh President set. "In order to realize the important tasks it is necessary to insert amendments to the republican budget 2019-2021. In view of this I ask you to extend the session of the Parliament for consideration of the amendments to the republican budget," Mamin said. In his turn, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin noted that the deputies of the Parliament should debate and adopt budget estimates to fulfill the instructions of the Head of State. The deputies voted then for the corresponding decision.



The fourth session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan is to conclude its work today. The session is to focus on results and prospects for the future.

41 out of 49 deputies of the Majilis, 99 out of 107 Senate deputies are taking part in the session.