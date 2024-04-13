Kazakh Parliament deputies share experiences with American counterparts

A delegation of members of the Majilis and the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan arrived in the United States as part of cooperation under the Open World partnership program, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In Washington, the Kazakh delegation, represented by deputies Dinara Naumova, Nikita Shatalov, Ruslan Berdenov, Yerbolat Satybaldin, and Senator Evgeny Bolgert, explored the peculiarities of the functioning of the U.S. legislative system, the mechanisms of American federalism, as well as the role of scientific research activities of the Congress.

During the meetings with representatives Jimmy Panetta, Tom Suozzi, and Darin LaHood, as well as with Senate staffers, a substantive discussion of priority issues for the Republic of Kazakhstan took place. Special attention was paid to the legislative promotion of the democratic agenda of the Head of State.

The program of stay in Washington ended with an official reception at the United States Capitol Building, during which the delegates from Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Georgia received welcome remarks from the organization’s Executive Director, Jane Sargus, Congressmen Robert Aderholt and Frank Pallone, and the ambassadors of the countries.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the U.S. Yerzhan Ashikbayev thanked the organizers of the event for their efforts and also stressed the importance of strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two states. The program of the Kazakh delegation in the U.S. will continue in Birmingham, Alabama.