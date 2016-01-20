Kazakh Parliament marks 20th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today is the 20th anniversary of the Kazakhstan Parliament, Chairman of the Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov told at the plenary session of the Lower Chamber.

The Speaker congratulated his colleagues on the remarkable date and wished success in their service.

“The two-chamber Parliament started its work 20 years ago – on January 20, 1996. I would like to congratulate all of you on this historical date,” Dzhakupov said addressing the deputies.

Recall that on January 13 the deputies of the Majilis made an appeal on early dissolution of the Chamber of the fifth convocation. The appeal was unanimously approved by the representatives of the three parties in the Majilis.