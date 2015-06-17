EN
    12:10, 17 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Parliament OKs reports on execution of republican budget

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, the joint session of the Parliament chambers has approved the reports of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Accounts Committee for control over execution of the republican budget in 2014.

    After Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov delivered the report, the deputies of Senate and Majilis made a decision to approve it. The parliamentarians also approved the report of the Accounts Committee delivered by its chairman Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin.

