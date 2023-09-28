Kazakh Parliament ratifies further control over flow of energy resources to Uzbekistan

Deputies of the Senate (upper house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan approved the law on ratification of the intergovernmental agreement with Uzbekistan on joint customs control when moving energy resources across the Kazakh-Uzbek customs border, Trend reports.

The Law “On the Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Joint Customs Control When Moving Energy Resources Across the Kazakh-Uzbek Customs Border by Pipeline Transport and Along Power Lines,", approved by the Senate Deputies, determines the procedure and terms of customs control.

During the meeting, it was noted that ratification of the agreement will contribute to increasing the efficiency of control over energy resources and strengthening trade and economic cooperation between countries.

An agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on joint customs control when moving energy resources across the border of the two countries by pipeline transport and along power lines was signed on December 6, 2021, in Astana.