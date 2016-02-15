Kazakh Parliament to hold hearing on agriculture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - April the current year Kazakhstan's Parliament will hold hearing themed "Improving the competitiveness of domestic agricultural sector within EEU and WTO - legal regulation and its practical implementation", this decision was taken at today's meeting of the Senate Bureau.

According to Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, chairman of the House, the parliamentary hearings provide an opportunity to get comprehensive and complete information on the implementation of the adopted laws.

"Last year in the framework of the National Plan the Parliament adopted a number of laws aimed at the development of agriculture. As our country is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Trade Organization, one of the most urgent issues is to ensure the competitiveness of the agro-industrial complex," Mr. Tokayev stressed. Organization of parliamentary hearings is assigned to the Senate's Committee on Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development.

In addition, the Senate Bureau agreed on the agenda of the next meeting which will be held on February 18, 2016, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Senate.

Senators will discuss the draft law on ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the International Exhibitions Bureau of privileges and preferences for official participants related to the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana; Kazakh-Moldovan intergovernmental agreement on readmission of persons who breached the rules of entry and stay in the territory of the two states and the Executive Protocol on the implementation of this agreement; Protocol amending the Kazakh-Russian agreement on the conditions of use and rent of Sary-Shagan testing ground; Kazakh-Russian intergovernmental protocol amending the lease of the testing ground Sary-Shagan; Kazakh-Kyrgyz intergovernmental agreement on the provision of free military-technical assistance.