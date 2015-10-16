Kazakh parliamentarians, Chinese official eye deeper cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate's Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security Ikram Adyrbekov has received today a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Ganibet Sabkeiuly, the chamber's press service reports.

Greeting the guests, senator Adyrbekov stressed that establishing good neighborly ties with China is one of the overriding priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. "Chinese President Xi Jinping has become the first world leader to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan after the presidential election. By doing so, the Chinese President confirmed the high level and special status of Kazakh-Chinese relations in the Central Asian region," he told the Chinese official. During the meeting, senator Adyrbekov drew the guest's attention to the main aspects of the New Economic Policy "Nurly Zhol" (Path of Light), noting that Xi Jinping's One Belt, One Road initiative reflects the prospects of long-term cooperation. The sides also exchanged opinions on international agenda and discussed further deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and China. Attending the meeting was Kazakhstani senator Georgiy Kim.