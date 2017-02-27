Kazakh parliamentary delegation took part in OSCE PA session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 23rd-24th a parlametary delegation that included Senators Nurtai Abykayev, Mukhtar Altynbaev Mikhail Bortnik, Lyazzat Kiinov, Dulat Kustavletov and the deputy of Majilis Kuralai Karaken and was headed by the Secretary of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security Ikram Adyrbekov took part in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's Winter Meeting in Vienna, Senate's press service reports.

"The delegation took an active part in the debates in the framework of the General Committee on Political Affairs and Security, on Economic Affairs, Science, Technology and Environment, Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Questions" the statement reads. The main agenda was the fight against international terrorism and radicalization, as well as human rights and climate change. The participants also discussed prospects for a lasting settlement in Ukraine in accordance with the Minsk agreements, as well as other conflicts in the OSCE area.

During the meeting of the General Committee on Economic Affairs, Science, Technology and Environment, the Chairman of OSCE Economic and Environmental Committee an Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna Kairat Sarybai, presented the main directions of work in the OSCE's second dimension.

Senator Mikhail Bortnik and Majilis deputy Kuralai Karaken stressed the importance of the Economic and Environmental Dimension in strengthening security amidst the debates on the military, political and humanitarian aspects of security. Kuralai Karaken also noted that "countries should strive to establish stable ties. The development of economic ties will have a positive impact on confidence-building and cooperation in the context of promoting a comprehensive security in the OSCE region and beyond".

Mikhail Bortnik, in his turn, noted that "Kazakhstan as an active participant of the Eurasian Economic Union is interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with unions as well as with individual states. In this context development of trade and economic cooperation with the EU is very promising". The Senator has also stressed that Kazakhstan's special attention towards creating a "green economy", which led to the creation of a "Green Bridge" Partner Program and the decision to hold the EXPO-2017 "Energy of the Future" in Astana.

On the sidelines of the event head of the parliamentary delegation Ikram Adyrbekov held a bilateral meeting with the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Austrian MP Christine Muttonen and OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montello. The sides discussed the results of Syria talks in Astana, the prospects of cooperation in the framework of the Central Asian region, issues of the Ukrainian crisis settlement. Christine Muttonen emphasized Kazakhstan's important role as an effective mediator in promoting peaceful settlement of conflicts. The sides paid a particular attention to the constitutional reform, initiated by President Nazarbayev in January 2017.

Kazakh delegation discussed prospects of Kazakh-Austrian inter-parliamentary relations development with the Second President of the National Council Karl-Heinz Kopf, who described the initiative of the Head of Kazakhstan "as an important step and a good signal," while emphasizing that the development of democracy - is a gradual process that must go not at the expense of stability.

The sides also reviewed further strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and noted that EXPO-2017 opens good opportunities for Austrian companies involved in energy sector, especially in renewable energy. In this regard, the resumption of flights between Vienna and Astana is viewed as an important measure.

Head of Kazakh delegation has invited the head of the Austrian Parliament to visit the exhibition.

The two delegations discussed a number of topical international issues, in particular related to migration processes and shared their views on addressing them.