    18:10, 25 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh passport rises in 2024 Henley Passport Index once again, highest in CA

    passport
    Photo: Adlet Beremkulov

    Kazakhstan rose to 64th spot (+6) in the 2024 Henley Passport Index, which ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    According to the ranking complied by Henley & Partners, Kazakhstan was placed the highest in the Central Asian region, with its citizens enjoying visa-free access of 77 countries of the world.

    Kyrgyzstan was ranked 76th, Uzbekistan -78th, Tajikistan – 82nd and Turkmenistan – 89th.

    Singapore was placed at the top of the 2024 Henley Passport Index, as the number of destinations Singaporean passport holders can access without a prior visa stands at 195. Coming in second are France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan, with the list of visa-free countries their citizens have access to includes 192.

