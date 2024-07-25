Kazakh passport rises in 2024 Henley Passport Index once again, highest in CA

Kazakhstan rose to 64th spot (+6) in the 2024 Henley Passport Index, which ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the ranking complied by Henley & Partners, Kazakhstan was placed the highest in the Central Asian region, with its citizens enjoying visa-free access of 77 countries of the world.

Kyrgyzstan was ranked 76th, Uzbekistan -78th, Tajikistan – 82nd and Turkmenistan – 89th.

Singapore was placed at the top of the 2024 Henley Passport Index, as the number of destinations Singaporean passport holders can access without a prior visa stands at 195. Coming in second are France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan, with the list of visa-free countries their citizens have access to includes 192.