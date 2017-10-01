Kazakh peace flotilla leaves Iranian northern port

ANZALI. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh peace and friendship flotilla that had docked in Anzali port on Wednesday, left Iran's waters in Caspian Sea for Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The flotilla comprised of Oral and Saryarka warships, under the command of Captain Niyaz Bekov arrived in the city of Bandar-e Anzali (Anzali Port) in Iran's northern Gilan Province.

Strengthening the international cooperation among the Caspian Sea littoral countries was announced as the purpose of the visit by the Kazakh flotilla to the Iranian shores, IRNA reports.

The commanders of the flotilla met with Iranian navy commanders and the Gilan governor, and visited historical sites and tourists attractions of the Province.

The visit was a response to an invitation by Iran and following a visit by Iran's flotilla to Kazakhstan.

Iranian flotilla visited Kazakhstan in April this year.

This was the sixth visit to the Iranian shores by flotillas form the Caspian Sea countries. Several Russian flotillas have docked in Anzali port during the past years.

Also, five Iranian flotillas have visited port cities of Iran's neighbors on the Caspian Sea.