Kazakh peacekeepers arrive in Lebanon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 120 militaries of Kazakhstan's peacekeeping battalion have arrived in the Lebanese Republic to join the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon mission as part of the Indian battalion.

According to the Kazakh Defense Ministry's press service, this is Kazakhstan's first experience of participation in the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. Kazakhstan and India have carried out all required preparatory works. The memorandum of mutual understanding between Kazakh and Indian governments on joint participation in the mission was signed. As per the UN mandate, Kazakh peacekeeping division in Lebanon will be involved in patrolling the areas, organizing observer posts and supervising ceasefire.



The participation of Kazakhstani servicemen in the UN mission will contribute to ensuring international security and will strengthen Kazakhstan's image as a responsible member of the international community, in particular in light of its non-permanent membership in the UNSC.



The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan works on expanding the opportunities of Kazakhstani militaries on gaining peacekeeping experience and serving in the areas with complicated military-political situation.



During their peacekeeping operation, the militaries will be provided with three-time financial allowance from the Defense Ministry's budget. The UN will also pay $1,428 per month compensation to Kazakhstan for each soldier. Besides, each serviceman is paid $1.28 daily allowance and $10.5 recreation allowance for each day of 15-day-leave which will be provided each 6 months of service in the mission.