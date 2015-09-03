Kazakh peacekeeping battalion has high potential - David Shear

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. and Kazakhstan cooperation in peacemaking efforts was in the focus of negotiations in Astana with U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs David B. Shear.

During the negotiations David Shear gave a high appraisal of Kazakh military men's potential in peacekeeping operations. He said that the U.S. and Kazakhstan enjoy close partnership in the military sphere and that Washington will help train Kazakhstani military men and make a shift to volunteer service in Kazakhstan. Assistant Secretary Shear also told Kazinform correspondent that he plans to visit one of the military training grounds in Almaty city on Friday in order to familiarize with a peacekeeping battalion of the Kazakh Defense Ministry. David Shear is the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, with responsibility for defense and security policy in the Asia and Pacific region. Prior to his confirmation in July 2014, Mr. Shear served for 32 years in the Foreign Service, most recently as the United States Ambassador to Vietnam. He has also served in Sapporo, Beijing, Tokyo, and Kuala Lumpur. In Washington, he has served in the Offices of Japanese, Chinese, and Korean Affairs and as the Special Assistant to the Under Secretary for Political Affairs. He was Director of the Office of Chinese and Mongolian Affairs in 2008-2009 and served as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs in 2009-2011.