Kazakh pentathlete Ilyashenko earns Olympic license

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani pentathlete Pavel Ilyashenko has earned an Olympic license and will represent our country in Rio de Janeiro this summer.

He joins another Kazakhstani Yelena Potapenko who also earned the Olympic berth earlier, the press service of the Astana city administration reports.



It is worth mentioning that Ilyashenko participated in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in London.



His trainer Oksana Dmitriyenko says, "Pavel was too young and was not prepared mentally for London. He shouldered huge responsibility of representing the entire country. We've worked hard for the past 4 years and he had improved his performance significantly."