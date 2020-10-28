Kazakh Permanent Rep Umarov presents credentials to OSCE AGS Tuula Yrjölä

VIENNA. KAZINFORM – Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna Kairat Umarov handed over the credentials to Acting General Secretary of the OSCE, Director of the Conflict Prevention Center Tuula Yrjölä, Kazinform cites the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The ceremony took place at the headquarters of the OSCE Secretariat in the capital of Austria.

During the ceremony, Ms Tuula Yrjölä commended the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE and expressed confidence in further strengthening of the partnership. According to her, Kazakhstan is the key to the work of the OSCE and among its active members.

In his turn, Mr Umarov noted the OSCE’s role in all three dimensions, confirming the country’s high level cooperation with the Organization. The Kazakhstani diplomat told about the country’s reforms in different spheres of public life as well as expressed the hope that OSCE observers will take an active part in the upcoming parliamentary elections for the Majilis on January 10, 2021 in Kazakhstan.

He underscored Kazakhstan’s commitment to the development of new forms of cooperation with the OSCE taking into account the country’s three decades of membership in the Organization as well as its presence in the country since 1998.

The current issues of the agenda, role of the OSCE in resolving the regional problems and activating the international efforts and social and economic development of the Central Asian countries were touched upon.